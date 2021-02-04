coronavirus vaccines

Nationwide Alert Issued After Car Containing COVID-19 Vaccine Vials Stolen in Florida: Police

Nationwide alert placed for car stolen in Plant City, police say

Police are searching for a car containing vials of COVID-19 vaccine that was stolen in Florida.

Authorities in Plant City near Tampa said the 2018 gray Hyundai Accent was stolen Wednesday from a parking lot at the Strawberry Festival Grounds.

The car contained vials of the vaccine that were to be distributed at a vaccination site at the festival grounds.

Police said a nationwide alert was placed on the vehicle, which has Florida license plate NPJJ58.

Authorities released a brief surveillance video of a person of interest in the case, described as a man in his early 20s with long hair.

