‘Everything came flying': SUV crashes into woman's Lauderhill home, bursts into flames

A woman described the scary moments a car crashed into her Lauderhill home and burst into flames.

The silver SUV plowed through Mary Jackson’s home on NW 16th Street Sunday night.

“We ran outside to see what was going on, and it was a car in front of the house on fire,” Jackson said. “Then we look, and there’s a big hole in the wall in our house.”

She said she called 911. When crews got there, they pulled the driver out.

“The lady was inside and seemed like her head went through the windshield because she was bleeding very bad,” Jackson said. “I think she was semi-conscious, but there was so much blood, it’s hard to say."

Jackson said the SUV crashed into the closet inside her bedroom.

“Everything came flying, all the cement,” she said.

Jackson said in the 50 years she’s been living there, nothing like this has ever happened.