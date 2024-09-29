Car crash appears to spark fire, power outages in SW Miami-Dade neighborhood

Power has been restored in a SW Miami-Dade neighborhood after residents said a car crash sparked flames and an hours-long power outage on Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the area of SW 9th Street and 87th Avenue. Video shows the damaged car after it collided with the power poll and a large fire nearby.

Residents of the Gallowood Condominiums near SW 94th street and 87th Avenue told NBC6 that power was knocked out around 3 a.m. and restored hours later.

Neighbor Adrian Gonzalez said he rushed out of his home after hearing the loud crash. Several witnesses said the impact brought down power lines onto nearby trees, which then burst into flames.

"We just head a screech and a crash," Gonzalez said. "Came out and a fire started happening. It was pretty crazy."

NBC6 has reached out to authorities for confirmation and more details surrounding the crash, including whether anyone was hurt.