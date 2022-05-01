Miramar

Car Crashed into Miramar Home After Shooting Attempt

A driver lost control of his car during a shooting attempt, crashing into a Miramar home

A man lost control of his car and crashed into a Miramar home on Saturday night.

Miramar Police officers arrived to the scene of 6800 block of Southwest 35th Court on the night of April 30.

Police said a man was driving to a liquor store when he noticed he was being followed by a black car.

According to the police, the driver turned around and tried to follow the black car when two other men jumped out of the car at started shooting at him.

The victim kept driving and lost control of the car, crashing into a Miramar house.

No injuries were reported by police.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for details.

