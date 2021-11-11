lauderhill

Car Crashes Into Apartment in Lauderhill

Lauderhill Fire Rescue

Three people were injured after a car crashed into an apartment Thursday in Lauderhill.

The crash happened after 7 p.m. at 7750 NW 50th Street, according to Lauderhill Fire Rescue.

First responders are working to pull the car from the apartment. In the meantime, water had to be shut off for the entire building.

The victims have minor injuries, fire officials said.

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

