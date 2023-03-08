Pembroke Pines

Car Crashes Into Chase Bank in Pembroke Pines: Police

Police said the driver was trying to park when she mixed up the pedals and hit the gas instead of the brakes.

A car crashed into a bank Wednesday in Pembroke Pines, but there were no reported injuries, police said.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed a black SUV that crashed into the Chase bank at 390 South Flamingo Road.

The crash appeared to be accidental, and there were no reported injuries, Pembroke Pines Police said.

Police said an elderly woman was alone in the SUV trying to park when she mixed up the pedals and hit the gas instead of the brakes.

Access to the bank and the parking were closed off as crews removed the vehicle from the building.

