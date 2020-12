A car crashed into a Palmetto Bay restaurant Monday afternoon.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed the vehicle completely inside Walter's Coffee Shop at 17009 South Dixie Highway.

It's unclear if there were any injuries. Further information was not available.

Crews were in the process of removing the vehicle from the building.

