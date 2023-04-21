Car Crashes Into Pompano Beach Shooting Range

Police were at the scene Friday morning after a car crashed into a shooting range located inside of a building in Pompano Beach.
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were at the scene in the 1300 block of Southwest 1st Court, where the car crashed just before 3 a.m.
The car hit Declaration Defense, a shooting range and firearm store.
Investigators have not released details on injuries or what caused the crash to take place.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.