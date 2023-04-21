Broward

Car Crashes Into Pompano Beach Shooting Range

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were at the scene in the 1300 block of Southwest 1st Court, where the car crashed just before 3 a.m.

Police were at the scene Friday morning after a car crashed into a shooting range located inside of a building in Pompano Beach.

The car hit Declaration Defense, a shooting range and firearm store.

Investigators have not released details on injuries or what caused the crash to take place.

