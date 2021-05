One person was reportedly injured after a car crashed into a restaurant Thursday afternoon near Dadeland Mall.

Chopper 6 was over the scene near Diced, located at 9050 South Dixie Highway, where the car appeared to hit the corner of the restaurant.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

An employee of the restaurant told NBC 6 a passenger in the car was hurt but did not reveal the extent of their injury or their identity.

Police have not released any information on the case at this time.