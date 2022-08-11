Car Dash Camera Leads Sunrise Police to Accused Kidnapper, Robber

A car’s dash-camera video and a distinct tattoo have landed a Sunrise man behind bars for armed kidnapping and robbery, police said.

Anthony Deon Burns, 31, was arrested Monday after being identified as the man who robbed a woman at knifepoint, investigators said.

Broward Sheriff's Office

The woman – whose name was redacted from the police report – was sitting in the driver’s seat of her parked car in the 3700 block of North Pine Island Road in Sunrise about 10 p.m. Sunday when a man got in the backseat.

According to the arrest report, Burns held a knife to her side and ordered her to drive to her bank and withdraw money for him. She drove to the Bank of America at 8800 W. Oakland Park Blvd. and tried to make a withdrawal but there were insufficient funds.

He took $20 from her purse and told her to drive him back to the Colony Club assisted living facility where she was parked initially. When she got there, he got out and ran away. She drove to her home in Tamarac and called police, the report stated.

She had a security camera in her car that recorded the entire crime on video. She saved the video to her phone and sent it to police.

The video showed the suspect had several tattoos including “Arianna” on his left forearm.

Detectives started searching the area and spotted a man with tattoos getting into a white Kia Forte. They made a traffic stop and discovered Burns was driving with a suspended license and noticed the "Arianna" tattoo, police said.

During questioning, police said Burns broke down crying and admitted to the $20 theft.

The Kia’s registered owner was contacted. She was Burns’ girlfriend for five years and she said the “Arianna” tattoo was the name of his daughter, the report stated.

Investigators said they also found a black latex glove in the front seat of the Kia matching one worn by the suspect in the dash-camera video of the armed kidnapping and robbery.

Burns is facing charges that include kidnapping, armed robbery and driving with a suspended license. He remains in the Broward County Jail without bond, records show.