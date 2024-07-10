Hollywood

Car destroyed in Hollywood crash involving box truck

Police are investigating a bad crash involving a vehicle and a box truck Wednesday in Hollywood.

The crash happened in the area of North 34th Avenue and Sheridan Street. Police have not released any official information on the incident.

Footage from Chopper 6 shows officers and paramedics surrounding a destroyed blue sedan near a commercial box truck. What appeared to be the sedan's roof was spotted on the side of the road.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

There was no official word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

