Car engulfed in flames outside Miami mechanic shop was intentional, officials say

Firefighters battled an early morning blaze Friday after a car was engulfed in flames at a mechanic shop in Miami, officials said.

According to the City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue an initial investigation determined that the fire was intentional.

Officials said at 5:20 a.m. Friday crews responded to reports of a fire at Power Muffler Mechanic shop located at 7751 NW 7th avenue.

When they arrived, units found a a truck on fire outside of mechanic shop.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Firefighters extended hand lines and began an aggressive fire attack. Within minutes the fire was under control and contained to the outside of the building.

Authorities said the business was closed at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported. However, six cars sustained damage due to the fire.

The Miami Fire Investigation Unit and Miami Police are investigating to determine the cause of the blaze.