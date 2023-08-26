Car falls off I-95, causes major traffic going Southbound

The driver of a red Toyota sedan is in serious condition after falling from the I-95 north express lanes.

According to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver lost control of the Toyota and crashed into a barrier while driving north on I-95, drove over it and fell into the southbound lanes of I-95, near the 826-east entrance in Golden Glades.

"I was driving and all of a sudden 'Boom!' this car jumps over the bridge and falls to the street below," a witness who called 911 told NBC6.

According to the FHP Highway traffic report, all four lanes are closed causing massive delays.

The driver of the red Toyota is in serious condition and was transported to the Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma Center.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.