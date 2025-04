Traffic was delayed at Interstate 95 southbound in Miami-Dade County on Monday due to a car fire.

Chopper6 was over the scene at 151st Street as crews worked to extinguish the flames at around 4 p.m.

Footage showed the car completely destroyed in the middle of the highway.

Only the express lane was open on the southbound side.

It's unclear when the scene will clear up and traffic will reopen.