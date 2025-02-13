Car fire shuts down lanes on I-95 northbound

A car fire shut down lanes on northbound Interstate 95 on Thursday morning as crews worked to extinguish the flames.

The scene was on I-95 at Northwest 62nd Street.

By 8:30 a.m., the flames were out, but plumes of black smoke filled the air.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire, or if anyone was hurt.

Chopper6 images showed how cones closed off at least two lanes. Firefighters appeared to focus on the front of a white sedan. Its hood and roof were charred.

Drivers were advised to take U.S. 441 to avoid delays.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.