Fiery Crash Kills 2, Leads to Hourslong Turnpike Shutdown in SW Miami-Dade

Two people died after a recreational vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier and burst into flames, leading to an hourslong shutdown of Florida's Turnpike in southwest Miami-Dade.

The crash happened at around 4 p.m. at SW 112th Avenue on the southbound side of the Turnpike.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the RV, which was towing a red Jeep, somehow lost control and began traveling off the roadway, crashing into a large concrete barrier wall. The RV caught on fire and was fully engulfed by flames.

A man was ejected and died at the scene. A woman was transported to the hospital, where she later died.

All southbound lanes were shut down as officers worked to flush out traffic and firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

