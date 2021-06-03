Car Found, Driver Sought After Worker Killed in Hit-and-Run on I-95 in Broward: FHP

A car involved in a fatal hit-and-run of a worker on Interstate 95 in Broward County Thursday morning has been found as authorities continued their search for the driver responsible.
FHP officials say the crash took place around 6:30 a.m. in the northbound express lanes of Interstate 95 near Sample Road in Pompano Beach, where the 37-year-old male worker was struck and died at the scene.
Officials have not released his identity, but said he was a subcontractor for the Florida Department of Transportation.
Officials said the worker was fixing a "Road Work Ahead" sign in the left shoulder of the highway when he was struck by the vehicle, a Chevy Cruze.
Officials said the damaged car was found by Fort Lauderdale Police at a Days Inn on W. Broward Boulevard.
Several people were being questioned but no arrests have been made, officials said.
The hit-and-run remains under investigation.