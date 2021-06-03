Car Found, Driver Sought After Worker Killed in Hit-and-Run on I-95 in Broward: FHP

A car involved in a fatal hit-and-run of a worker on Interstate 95 in Broward County Thursday morning has been found as authorities continued their search for the driver responsible.

FHP officials say the crash took place around 6:30 a.m. in the northbound express lanes of Interstate 95 near Sample Road in Pompano Beach, where the 37-year-old male worker was struck and died at the scene.

Per @FHPPalmBeach this is the car involved in the hit & run death of a construction worker near I-95 & Sample Road this morning. They are interviewing several people at the Days Inn parking lot in Fort Lauderdale. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/jmJdEUVnBG — Laura Rodriguez (@LauraNBC6) June 3, 2021

Officials have not released his identity, but said he was a subcontractor for the Florida Department of Transportation.

Officials said the worker was fixing a "Road Work Ahead" sign in the left shoulder of the highway when he was struck by the vehicle, a Chevy Cruze.

Officials said the damaged car was found by Fort Lauderdale Police at a Days Inn on W. Broward Boulevard.

Thanks to the quick response from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department as well as our Media partners and our Traffic Homicide investigators, we have located the vehicle involved in the fatal Hit and Run crash; that took place on I-95 northbound in the area of Sample Rd 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZPnfv6c5Tt — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) June 3, 2021

Several people were being questioned but no arrests have been made, officials said.

The hit-and-run remains under investigation.