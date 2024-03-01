Car found riddled with bullets after shooting on Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade

Authorities are investigating after a car was found riddled with bullets following a shooting on the Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade Friday morning.

The shooting was reported just before 9:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near Campbell Drive.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said when troopers responded, they found an abandoned blue sedan with several bullet holes.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the car parked on the side of the highway with apparent bullet holes in the front windshield and side window.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.