Driver rescued after car crashes into Everglades canal in western Broward

A driver was rescued after her vehicle ended up in a canal in the Florida Everglades in western Broward County Wednesday.

The incident happened shortly before 8 a.m. at a canal off Alligator Alley west of U.S. 27 near Weston.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed the vehicle completely submerged in the waterway.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said a 74-year-old woman was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Trax heading westbound on Alligator Alley when she somehoe lost control and veered off the roadway.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The car entered the grass shoulder then went through a chain link fence and into the canal, FHP officials said.

She was pulled from the vehicle as it floated in the water, officials said. She was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Officials said drugs and alcohol weren't a factor in the crash but said the driver couldn't recall the events that led to the car going off the roadway.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.