Broward County

Driver rescued after car crashes into Everglades canal in western Broward

The incident happened at a canal off Alligator Alley west of U.S. 27 near Weston

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A driver was rescued after her vehicle ended up in a canal in the Florida Everglades in western Broward County Wednesday.

The incident happened shortly before 8 a.m. at a canal off Alligator Alley west of U.S. 27 near Weston.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed the vehicle completely submerged in the waterway.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said a 74-year-old woman was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Trax heading westbound on Alligator Alley when she somehoe lost control and veered off the roadway.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The car entered the grass shoulder then went through a chain link fence and into the canal, FHP officials said.

She was pulled from the vehicle as it floated in the water, officials said. She was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Officials said drugs and alcohol weren't a factor in the crash but said the driver couldn't recall the events that led to the car going off the roadway.

Local

Florida 2 mins ago

Florida asks state Supreme Court to keep abortion measure off November ballot

Miami Gardens 19 mins ago

Student arrested after weapons found at Miami Carol City High School

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Broward County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us