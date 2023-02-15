Car Hits Pedestrian in Brickell: Miami Police

A pedestrian was hospitalized after he was hit by a car Wednesday in Brickell, police said.
The crash happened before 9:30 p.m. near Brickell Avenue and Southeast 7th Street, according to Miami Police.
The vehicle stayed at the scene. The pedestrian was taken to Ryder Trauma Center. His condition was unknown.
Police closed the northbound lanes of the area for the investigation.
