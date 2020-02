A teenage bicyclist is recovering after being hit by a vehicle in Ft. Lauderdale.

Officers from the Broward Sherriff's Office responded to the accident at Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 28th Avenue.

The teen was seen being checked out by fire rescue crews, and appeared to be okay.

Broward Sherriff's Office has not released any further details of the incident, and have not yet said if they are looking for the driver.