Car in fiery Biscayne Park crash that killed 2 was involved in earlier traffic incident

A car that slammed into a tree and caught fire in a Biscayne Park neighborhood, killing two men and leaving a third person critically injured, had been involved in a traffic incident shortly before the crash, authorities said.

The crash happened Monday afternoon in the area of Northeast 5th Avenue and 119th Street.

Biscayne Park Police said the vehicle slammed into a tree and split up before ending up in the front yard of a home.

It came to rest in a home's car port and became engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading to the car port and melting part of a car that was parked there.

New video taken by a neighbor showed flames and thick black smoke coming from the car as firefighters responded to the scene.

One man's body was found inside the severely burned car. Two other people were taken to a local hospital from the scene in extremely critical condition, police said. Officials later confirmed that one of those people died from their injuries.

Two people were killed and a third was hospitalized after a fiery crash in a Biscayne Park neighborhood.

Police haven't released the identities of anyone involved.

Investigators believe the car is an electric vehicle but because it broke up into so many pieces, they couldn't immediately determine the make or model.

"It was a vehicle, looks like an electric vehicle, hit a tree and then spun into a house, which when it caught on fire it had a car port and the car port also caught on fire," Biscayne Park Police Chief Luis Cabrera told reporters.

On Tuesday, police said speed may have been a factor in the crash. They also said the car had been involved in some sort of traffic incident at an intersection in North Miami shortly before the crash.

Officials haven't released any other details about the earlier traffic incident.

Miami-Dade Police have taken over the investigation into the crash.