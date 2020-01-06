Opa-Locka

Car Riddled With Bullets After Crash Leads to Shooting in Opa-locka

Opa-locka Police

Police are investigating after a traffic crash led to a shooting in Opa-locka.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Police are investigating after a traffic crash led to a shooting in Opa-locka Monday, officials said.

Officers responded to the area of Northwest 135th Street and Northwest 37th Avenue after shots were fired following a crash, Opa-locka Police Chief James Dobson said.

Dobson tweeted images of a Buick sedan with multiple bullet holes on the driver's side. He also tweeted images of two other damaged cars.

Dobson said one vehicle fled the scene, and no injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

Local

Missing Chihuahua 2 hours ago

Florida Chihuahua Lost in New Year’s Eve Crash Reunited With Owner

Hialeah 3 hours ago

Trio Arrested After Hialeah Armed Robbery, Officer-Involved Shooting

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Opa-LockaMiami-Dade
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us