Car Riddled With Bullets After Crash Leads to Shooting in Opa-locka

Police are investigating after a traffic crash led to a shooting in Opa-locka Monday, officials said.

Officers responded to the area of Northwest 135th Street and Northwest 37th Avenue after shots were fired following a crash, Opa-locka Police Chief James Dobson said.

Dobson tweeted images of a Buick sedan with multiple bullet holes on the driver's side. He also tweeted images of two other damaged cars.

OLPD was dispatched to NW 135 Street and NW 37 Ave. in reference to shots fired as the result of a traffic accident. The scene is active and NW 135 Street is shut down in both directions between Alexandria Dr and the NW 37 Ave. One vehicle fled the scene, no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/VMRmaZ4QwX — Opa Locka Police (@ChiefJDobson) January 6, 2020

Dobson said one vehicle fled the scene, and no injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

