Car Riddled With Bullets in Apparent Road-Rage Shooting on I-95 in Broward: FHP

The incident happened around 8:40 a.m. on northbound I-95 near the entrance ramp from Oakland Boulevard

Authorities are investigating an apparent road-rage shooting on Interstate 95 in Broward County that left a driver with minor injuries after their car was riddled with bullets Friday morning.

The incident happened around 8:40 a.m. on northbound I-95 near the entrance ramp from Oakland Boulevard.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the victim was traveling in a 2017 Gray Chevy when a black Honda Civic with a temporary tag shot at the victim’s vehicle.

Multiple bullets struck the passenger side of the Chevy, and the victim received minor injuries from the shattered glass, officials said. The Civic fled the scene.

Just before the shooting the victim had been entering the interstate and merging into the travel lanes.

The incident remains under investigation.

