A rollover crash in Miami-Dade County on Tuesday prompted a swift response by rescue crews.

The crash happened on Kendall Drive heading westbound on Southwest 87th Avenue.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Aerial footage captured the car upside-down on its roof.

Due to the crash, two lanes have been blocked.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The condition of the driver remains unknown.