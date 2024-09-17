Car slams into bank following crash in Pompano Beach

Two people were hurt after a crash sent a car smashing into a bank in Pompano Beach on Tuesday.

Chopper 6 flew over the scene of a crash, where cameras captured a mangled car at the front of a Truist Bank located in the 1500 block of East Atlantic Boulevard.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said a BMW and a Toyota crashed at around 9:30 a.m. and that the impact forced the Toyota into the building.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue told NBC6 that crews had to extract the Toyota's driver from the car before he was taken to Broward Health North in critical condition.

A child from the BWM was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries, PBFR added.

It's unclear if anyone inside the building was hurt. The cause of the initial crash remains under investigation.