Car Slams Into Entrance of Fort Lauderdale Hair Salon

Police are investigating after a car crashed into the Fort Lauderdale hair salon early Monday morning.

The incident happened at SWANK Blow Dry Bar at 2216 E. Oakland Park Boulevard.

Footage showed the front entrance to the salon smashed open.

The owner of the salon, Eric Nashbar, said the incident happened around 2 a.m., and no one was there at the time.

Nashbar said when he arrived he found shattered glass everywhere. He said when he looked at surveillance footage of the crash he realized how bad it had been.

"It was surreal to see through your own store," Nashbar said. "You see those videos and you go 'well, that sucks for that person.' And you’re like 'that’s our stuff.'"

