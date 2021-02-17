Car Slams Into Entrance of Gym in West Miami-Dade

Cleanup and repairs were underway after a car drove through the entrance of a gym in west Miami-Dade Wednesday.

The incident happened at a Youfit gym on Sunset Drive.

Bystanders told NBC 6 the red car was parked in front of the Youfit gym in the area of Southwest 157th Avenue and Southwest 72nd Street when the driver accelerated instead of backing up in the parking spot and smashed into the storefront.

Luckily no one was seriously injured or had to be hospitalized.

The manager of the gym didn't want to comment.

One of the people working on repairs said it's the second time since March that he's been out repairing the storefront. Another crash happened down at the other end of the gym not too long ago.

The gym was still open for business, just not the area being repaired.

