Car slams into library in Hollywood, catches on fire; no injuries reported

According to Hollywood Police, just after 3 a.m., officers arrived at the scene of the crash at 2600 Hollywood Blvd

A car that slammed into the side of a library in Hollywood on Saturday prompted a swift response by rescue crews.

According to Hollywood Police, just after 3 a.m., officers arrived at the scene of the crash at 2600 Hollywood Blvd.

Police said a witness saw the driver of the car fleeing from the scene before officers arrived.

Video at the scene captured the charred remains of the car just outside the Hollywood Branch Library.

The flames that erupted from the crash left behind extensive damage but the library was vacant at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported and the car has since been towed away from the scene.

