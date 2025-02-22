Car slams into library in Hollywood, catches on fire; no injuries reported

A car that slammed into the side of a library in Hollywood on Saturday prompted a swift response by rescue crews.

According to Hollywood Police, just after 3 a.m., officers arrived at the scene of the crash at 2600 Hollywood Blvd.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Police said a witness saw the driver of the car fleeing from the scene before officers arrived.

Video at the scene captured the charred remains of the car just outside the Hollywood Branch Library.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The flames that erupted from the crash left behind extensive damage but the library was vacant at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported and the car has since been towed away from the scene.