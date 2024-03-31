Car slams into the lobby of a pet hospital in Sunrise

Surveillance video captured the moment a car crashed into an animal hospital on Sunday in Sunrise.

According to a statement by Sunrise PD, a white Lincoln collided with the front window of the Sunset Animal Hospital located at 10033 Sunset Boulevard.

The building suffered minimal structural damage, the statement said.

According to police, the driver remained conscious and reported no injuries.

Authorities confirmed that there were no signs of driving under the influence.

One of the owners told NBC6 that the driver said his foot got stuck in the accelerator before the crash.