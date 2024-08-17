Miami-Dade

Car smashes into McDonald's restaurant in SW Miami-Dade

A red car could be seen with heavy damage and the building had several shattered windows.

By Victoria Jardine

McDonald's Crash
NBC6

A car smashed into a McDonald's restaurant in SW Miami-Dade on Saturday.

Cameras were rolling on the aftermath at 9850 Southwest 8th Street.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

A red car could be seen with heavy damage and the building had several shattered windows.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

A damaged red truck was also spotted nearby, but its involvement is unclear.

NBC6 is working to learn more about this crash and whether anyone was hurt.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeMcDonald’s
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us