Car smashes into McDonald's restaurant in SW Miami-Dade

A car smashed into a McDonald's restaurant in SW Miami-Dade on Saturday.

Cameras were rolling on the aftermath at 9850 Southwest 8th Street.

A red car could be seen with heavy damage and the building had several shattered windows.

A damaged red truck was also spotted nearby, but its involvement is unclear.

NBC6 is working to learn more about this crash and whether anyone was hurt.