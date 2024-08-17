Car smashes into McDonald's restaurant in SW Miami-Dade

A car smashed into a McDonald's restaurant in SW Miami-Dade on Saturday.
Cameras were rolling on the aftermath at 9850 Southwest 8th Street.
A red car could be seen with heavy damage and the building had several shattered windows.
A damaged red truck was also spotted nearby, but its involvement is unclear.
NBC6 is working to learn more about this crash and whether anyone was hurt.