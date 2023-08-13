Car stolen with baby inside in Broward

Broward Sheriff's detectives are investigating after a vehicle was reportedly stolen Sunday afternoon -- with a baby inside.

BSO deputies responded to the scene along NW 31st Avenue in unincorporated Central Broward just before 4:00 p.m.

What led up to the theft is unclear, but investigators say a 21-month-old baby was inside the vehicle at the time.

Detectives say the child was found safe a short time later, but it's unclear if the baby was still inside the vehicle at that time.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

No suspect information was immediately released. Detectives with BSO's Special Victims Unit are conducting the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.