Car Thief Caught On Camera in NE Miami-Dade

Honey Smith was frustrated she couldn’t find her purse. She later realized she left it in her Jeep, but when she went to look for it, the car was a total mess. She instantly knew someone had been inside.

“I’m really upset because it is a really bad feeling,” Smith said.

Smith searched through her surveillance video system and spotted the thief.

On January 11, just after midnight, video shows a man trying to open one of the cars on the driveway. It’s locked.

He then moves on to the Jeep. The Jeep was unlocked.

“The guy spent three minutes inside my car,” Smith said.

Afterwards, the robber is seen trying to open the third car in the driveway with no luck.

The thief got away with Smith’s $300 purse, her wallet, some cash and her passport.

“That took me over two months to get my new passport. I just renewed my new passport in July!”

Smith says she no longer feels safe. She’s shocked the thief was so brazen, considering a camera was pointing right at him.

“That teach me a lesson,” Smith said. “Always be very careful and lock your car every time. Don’t leave anything in the car.”

Smith has filed a police report.

If you have any information regarding this incident, reach out to Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.