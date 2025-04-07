Car with skeletal remains inside reportedly found in pond in Plantation

Police are investigating after a car with skeletal remains inside was reportedly found submerged in a pond in Plantation.
The discovery was made in a pond in the area of West Sunrise Boulevard and Flamingo Road.
Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed police at the scene Monday, working under tents next to the pond.
Sunshine State Sonar, a group that specializes in searching bodies of water to help solve cold case disappearances, said the vehicle was found submerged in the pond Sunday and is related to a decades-old missing person case.
Plantation Police haven't confirmed that information or released any details.