Car with skeletal remains inside reportedly found in pond in Plantation

Police are investigating after a car with skeletal remains inside was reportedly found submerged in a pond in Plantation.

The discovery was made in a pond in the area of West Sunrise Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed police at the scene Monday, working under tents next to the pond.

Sunshine State Sonar, a group that specializes in searching bodies of water to help solve cold case disappearances, said the vehicle was found submerged in the pond Sunday and is related to a decades-old missing person case.

Plantation Police haven't confirmed that information or released any details.