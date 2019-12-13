Caravan of Joy

Caravan of Joy Toy Drive Brightens Holidays for Kids Throughout South Florida

Once again, South Florida has answered the call to help brighten the holidays for thousands of children in the area.

For the 22nd year, NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 teamed up for this year's Caravan of Joy toy drive.

The final collection event was Friday at the Miramar Fire Station next to the NBC 6/Telemundo 51 studios.

The gifts were then wrapped by Santa's helpers here at the station. They will be distributed throughout South Florida next week to local organizations such as the Miami Children's Home Society, Hialeah Housing Authority, Voices of Children for Broward County and more.

Thank you, South Florida, for making the annual Caravan of Joy such a success!

