Caravan of Joy Toy Drive Brings Thousands of Gifts for Kids Throughout South Florida

Once again, South Florida has answered the call to help brighten the holidays for thousands of children in the area, and not even a global pandemic prevented the community from spreading holiday joy this year.

For the 23rd year, NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 teamed up for the Caravan of Joy toy drive.

At Good Shepherd Development Center in Cutler Bay on Wednesday, hundreds of kids were able to take a toy home for Christmas during a socially distanced event.

The event was made possible thanks to the generous donations from the community. Gifts were wrapped by Santa's helpers and distributed at various local organizations throughout South Florida.

More than a thousand children will receive gifts this year.

Thank you, South Florida, for making the annual Caravan of Joy such a success!

