Card Sound Road is shut down in both directions due to a grass fire in southwest Miami-Dade, officials said Tuesday.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, fire units and air rescue responded after a call came in for the grass fire at 1:17 p.m.

Officials shut down both directions of Card Sound Road and traffic is being diverted to US 1.

As of now, it's unclear how large the fire is or how it started.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.