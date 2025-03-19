Card Sound Road remains closed as brush fire continues to burn in SW Miami-Dade

Crews continued on Wednesday to battle a brush fire down south in Miami-Dade County that shut down roadways and snarled traffic to and from the Florida Keys.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, fire units and air rescue responded after a call came in for the grass fire at 1:17 p.m. Tuesday near the 40800 block and Card Sound Road.

Officials shut down both directions of Card Sound Road and US 1 northbound and southbound to allow units to access additional water sources. Traffic on the 18-Mile Stretch started moving slowly on Tuesday night, but Monroe County Sheriff's officials advised motorists to avoid the area.

US 1 reopened after about eight hours, while Card Sound Road remained closed as of early Wednesday morning.

Vehicle entry/exit to Florida Keys closed due brush fire https://t.co/EI2fGXZvGY pic.twitter.com/qmD64oYIlU — Florida Keys Sheriff (@keyssheriff) March 18, 2025

There are no reported injuries or threats to nearby structures. The fire has burned around 3,600 acres and is 20% contained.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said it is working with the Florida Forest Service to control the fire. They also advised anyone with respiratory conditions to limit outside exposure, keep vehicle windows closed and run air conditioners to recirculate air.

Due to the fire, those in the area may experience hazy and smoky conditions. We remind anyone suffering from respiratory conditions to limit their exposure to smoke, especially if they are at increased risk for particle-related effects.⁰ ⁰Keep your vehicle windows closed and… — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) March 18, 2025

People headed to the Keys said they were frustrated because they couldn’t make it home or to their hotels. Some told NBC6 they planned to wait it out.

“My wife is concerned about it but there is not a lot we can do at this point," said Stefon Ford, who lives in Key Largo. "We have the Holiday Inn right here, so, we have to do what we have to do. I’m a little concerned, I want to get home, I have a dog at home, and things that need attention."

A spokesperson for the Florida Forest Service said it is a very wet area, so it can be challenging to work since equipment gets stuck.

While March fires are not uncommon, April, May and June are the pinnacle months for wildfires in South Florida.

