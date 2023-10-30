‘I'll kill you': Career criminal tied up, assaulted woman inside her Parkland home

A man who officials described as a career criminal had just gotten out of prison after serving 30 years before he landed back in jail again for allegedly attacking, sexually assaulting and beating a woman in her Parkland home.

Antonio Doll, 54, was booked into Broward County's main jail Friday on several charges, including kidnapping, sexual assault, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to prison records, he was sentenced to prison for armed burglary and aggravated assault back in 1992 and spent three decades behind bars. He was released back in March.

"This individual is a career criminal," Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a news conference Monday. "He was out on probation for armed burglary and this is the consequence of letting someone out who perhaps should stay in custody."

In that news conference, BSO officials discussed how a week ago, on Oct. 23, Doll allegedly waited for the victim to come home from work before viciously attacking her. Investigators said surveillance video shows Doll riding a bicycle near the victim’s home before breaking in.

"This is something that’s a heinous crime in any community but most certainly when it’s someone who’s going into their own home and they’ve been violated to that capacity," Tony said.

Surveillance video shows man breaking into Parkland Home before sexually assaulting the woman.

According to a police report released Monday, the victim said when she got home from work that day, her house felt hot and it seemed that the air conditioning was turned off.

When she walked into another room, she noticed her sliding glass door was open. The report said the victim was then hit several times as Doll repeatedly told her, "I'll kill you, you'll bleed out."

Doll allegedly blindfolded her and used a sharp object to force her into a bedroom, where he sexually assaulted her, and then tied her hands and feet together before leaving the room.

At some point, the victim was able to break free from the wiring around her hands and push down her blindfold. She was then able to text someone that she was being robbed and to call 911.

BSO Antonio Doll

After the assault, Doll allegedly searched the bedroom and took some of the victim's personal items before fleeing the scene, officials said.

The victim told detectives she didn't know the suspect and he did not have permission to enter her home.

Doll was located Friday in North Miami and was taken into custody.

"An individual with his type of criminal history, he knows the ins and outs of how to avoid the detection of getting in, but he made significant mistakes in this one — the fact that he also left his DNA on scene," Tony said.

The sheriff emphasized while the crime was heinous, the Parkland community shouldn't be alarmed thinking there was a serial criminal on the loose.

"This is not something we have seen to be a pattern in or a serial rapist or a serial criminal," Tony said Monday. "It doesn't mitigate the severity of what he did, but we don't need the community unnecessarily alarmed thinking there's more potential victims to come or there's something that we missed."