Caregiver Accused of Emptying Mentally Frail Client's Bank Account in Fort Lauderdale

A Margate healthcare worker is accused of exploiting an elderly client by making repeated withdrawals from his bank account until he was overdrawn.

Sandra May Hudson, 57, was working for Care Partners Nursing Services in late 2019 when assigned to care for a man who was deemed mentally incompetent after a psychiatric evaluation by medical staff at a hospital in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

According to her arrest report, Hudson made twice-daily ATM withdrawals from the client’s J.P. Morgan Chase Bank account over a two-week period, draining the account of more than $10,000. It was overdrawn when a check for $500 was written to Hudson.

The bank’s security cameras showed Hudson or her silver BMW at the ATMs.

Care Partners Nursing Services ended the client’s services for non-payment, unaware of the theft at the time, police said.

The client and his legal representative learned of the theft of nearly $10, 603 and said Hudson had no permission to access the bank accounts. They claim she took advantage of the client’s fragile health, the report stated.

The bank absorbed the financial loss and wanted Hudson prosecuted, investigators said.

An arrest warrant was issued in May and she was taken into custody Monday on charges that include elderly exploitation and fraudulent use of a person’s identification.

She remained in the Broward County Jail Tuesday on bonds totaling $17,500, records show.