‘Caribbean Cook-Out Show' Highlights Culture During Haitian Heritage Month

May is Haitian Heritage Month, a time to honor the diverse culture and contributions of the Haitian community.

Along with highlighting the culture, food is celebrated - which is proudly on display on a new show, "The Caribbean Cook-Out Show.”

The show highlights tasty cuisines from across the Caribbean and just debuted on the Island TV Network, just in time for the start of Haitian Heritage Month. Co-creator and Executive Producer Tamara Rodriguez said it was a personal mission for her.

"One of the things that I struggle with is that Haiti is being recognized for being one of the poorest countries in the world," she said when speaking of the country of her ancestry. "There is deep rooted traditions, deep rooted culture and such diversity in our people and in our cuisine.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The show pits chef against chef, in a light-hearted competitive cooking show. The goal is to find some of the best cooking talent in the Caribbean.

Haitian chef Dorothy Content is competing for the top prize.

“I feel joy because when you serve someone a bowl or plate of food, you serve them your hard work," she said. "You get to see their reaction. You get to see how they appreciate you and what you made for them."

Along with captivating cuisines, the show is also about spicy conversations around the dinner table. Judges share their thoughts on the dish and how it relates to the culture and society

You can find Island TV Network on NBC 6’s digital channel 6.2 or you can view the show by downloading the Island TV Network App.