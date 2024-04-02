Carjacking suspect arrested after I-95 standoff has lengthy arrest history

A carjacking suspect who was arrested after a chase and crash that ended in an hours-long standoff with police off Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade has an arrest history going back nearly a decade, records showed.

Darnell Paul, 27, was taken into custody Tuesday morning after spending hours inside a car on an I-95 ramp, authorities said.

The incident began around 11:50 p.m. Monday when Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an armed robbery call near the 2700 block of South State Road 7 in West Park.

Florida Department of Corrections Darnell Paul

The victim, a woman, stated someone she knows had carjacked her at gunpoint, said BSO.

The vehicle was later found, leading to a pursuit in both Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

The pursuit ended shortly before 3 a.m. when the vehicle crashed along the off-ramp of I-95 southbound at Miami Gardens Drive.

BSO officials said Paul became barricaded inside the vehicle as deputies and Miami-Dade Police worked to get him out before he eventually surrendered.

Paul faces charges in Broward including armed carjacking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and attempted murder, as well as other charges in Miami-Dade.

Records showed Paul has an arrest history that dates back to 2015 in Broward.

He was sentenced to two years in prison in 2022 on charges including firearm possession, carrying a concealed firearm, and burglary.

He was released in September 2023, records showed.

Paul was most recently arrested by Miramar Police and charged in January with armed burglary, records showed.