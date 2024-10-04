Miami-Dade County

Carjacking suspect who tampered with ankle monitor caught after weeks on the run: Cops

Savalas Cigar was booked into a Miami-Dade jail on Thursday, weeks after he'd gone missing while on house arrest, records showed

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A carjacking suspect who allegedly led police on a pursuit that ended in a rollover crash in Miami Beach and who spent weeks on the run after tampering with his ankle monitor is back in custody, officials said.

Savalas Cigar was booked into a Miami-Dade jail on Thursday, weeks after he'd gone missing while on house arrest, records showed.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Cigar had started house arrest on Sept. 14, after he'd been held in jail dating back to Aug. 12.

Tavalas Cigar
Miami-Dade Corrections
Savalas Cigar
The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

On Sept. 17, the Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation Department said he set off a tamper alert on his ankle and had disappeared.

Details on how or where he was found weren't immediately available.

Cigar, 46, is facing grand theft and fleeing and aggravated eluding a police officer after he allegedly carjacked a woman and the next day led a pursuit that ended in a rollover crash in Miami Beach on Aug. 11.

Local

Florida 45 mins ago

Transgender treatment restrictions to continue in Florida under court ruling

Caught on Camera 51 mins ago

Video shows ‘one of the slowest chases in history' in Florida

An Florida Highway Patrol pursuit of a stolen car was captured on dashcam video showing multiple angles of the trooper PIT maneuver that brought the chase to an end with a crash in Miami Beach.

At the time of the crime, the victim told NBC6 that she was parking her SUV in Miami when a man asked her for money. When she told the man she didn’t have any money, he approached her with a hammer and threatened her, she said.

“I was shaking because the guy was threatening me with a hammer,” Glenda Defas said. “(I said) 'You're going to destroy yourself for this and you'll destroy my life?'"

The victim walked away, but moments later, the man got inside her SUV and took off. Her brother, who is disabled and deaf, was inside the vehicle but got out when the man hopped in.

“My brother came running and said, Glenda, the guy took the car,” she said. “It took seven years to pay this car and finally I had no more payments and this happened… I feel hopeless, I feel destroyed.”

Weeks later, she received the surprise of a lifetime when Rita Case, CEO of Rick Case Automotive, decided to gift her a car after seeing her story on NBC6.

Miami carjacking victim surprised with free SUV from Rick Case Automotive Group.

Records showed Cigar was being held without bond Friday morning. Attorney information wasn't available.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyMiami Beach
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us