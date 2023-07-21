Miami-Dade

Carjacking suspects taken into custody in Southwest Miami-Dade

Officers say a vehicle was taken in the area of the Hammocks District on Thursday night

By Victoria Jardine

Four people were taken into custody in Southwest Miami-Dade early Friday morning in connection to an armed carjacking.

The suspects allegedly stole the vehicle in the area of the Hammocks District on Thursday night, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

A Be On The Lookout issued for the car after a license plate readerpicked it up in southwest Miami-Dade on Friday morning, police said.

Officers eventually located the vehicle at Southwest 216 Street and U.S. 1 -- where they surrounded the vehicle before taking four of its occupants into custody.

Police haven't released the suspects' identity or said what charges they may face.

