Carjacking suspects taken into custody in Southwest Miami-Dade

Four people were taken into custody in Southwest Miami-Dade early Friday morning in connection to an armed carjacking.

The suspects allegedly stole the vehicle in the area of the Hammocks District on Thursday night, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

A Be On The Lookout issued for the car after a license plate readerpicked it up in southwest Miami-Dade on Friday morning, police said.

Officers eventually located the vehicle at Southwest 216 Street and U.S. 1 -- where they surrounded the vehicle before taking four of its occupants into custody.

Police haven't released the suspects' identity or said what charges they may face.