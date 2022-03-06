Carnaval on the Mile Back in Coral Gables After 2 Years

Carnaval On The Mile is back after a two year hiatus due to Covid-19. One of the main attractions folks come out to see year after year is the artwork.

Laura Chirino is this year’s ‘Artist of the Year.’ She is well-known for her art on Panama hats.

“The poster, it represents my abuelo who is in Cuba right now so I wanted to include my Cuban roots and the Kiwanis,” Chirino said.

Chirino has had a booth at Carnaval on the Mile for seven years, just like many other artists who come back year after year.

The event was sponsored by The Kiwanis Club of Little Havana, an organization of volunteers dedicated to serving children in the community. Proceeds from the festival will go toward scholarship grants, youth summer camps and the club plans to open a charter school in Little Havana in August.

“We’ve had a record turnout this year. I think it has been amazing. I think the people wanted to come out and enjoy themselves,” Alexander Perez, President Kiwanis Club of Little Havana said.

The next events for the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana are a Domino tournament and the Calle Ocho Festival.