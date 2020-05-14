coronavirus

Carnival Corp. Announces Layoff, Furloughs, Salary Reductions

Miami-based cruise line announces steps to manage pause in operations due to COVID-19 outbreak

Miami-based Carnival Corporation will be using a combination of layoffs, furloughs and salary reductions as the cruise operator continues to take a hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

The world's largest cruise line announced Thursday that the financial measures, which will also apply to senior management, are expected to save the company hundreds of millions of dollars annually.

Carnival paused cruise ship operations in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Taking these extremely difficult employee actions involving our highly dedicated workforce is a very tough thing to do. Unfortunately, it's necessary, given the current low level of guest operations and to further endure this pause," Carnival Corporation President & CEO Arnold Donald said in a statement. "We care deeply about all our employees and understanding the impact this is having on so many strengthens our resolve to do everything we can to return to operations when the time is right."

