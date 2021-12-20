Carnival Cruise Line Alters COVID-19 Protocols on Ships in Response to Omicron

Carnival Cruise Line is temporarily altering COVID-19 protocols on all its ships in response to the omicron variant.

Now through Jan. 31, 2022, all guests age 2 and above are requested to wear masks at all times when indoors unless eating or drinking or in their own staterooms, and when outdoors if in large gatherings and physical distancing can't be maintained, the cruise line said in a recent statement.

There will also be no smoking in casinos until further notice.

The Miami-based cruise line is recommending all guests use higher grade masks indoors, and encouraging all guests who are eligible to get a booster shot at least seven days before boarding a ship.

"We expect these measures to be temporary as the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve and truly appreciate your cooperation as we week to protect everyone's health and safety," Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy said in a statement.

The cruise line has a full list of COVID-19 protocols on their website.

The announcement of the results came after the cruise ship docked in Miami.

The news comes as 48 people tested positive for COVID-19 on a Royal Caribbean ship that returned to Miami this past weekend.

The cruise line said everyone who tested positive as asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.