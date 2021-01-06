Carnival Cruise Line Cancels All US Sailings Through March

Carnival Cruise Line is canceling all U.S. sailings through the end of March, as well as select cruises throughout the year.

The South Florida-based company announced the cancellations Wednesday

"As we continue to evaluate the operating environment and public health challenges facing the country, we also continue to evaluate our fleet deployment plans and scheduling options related to the gradual and phased in approach we will be taking as we return to guest operations in 2021,” the company said in a statement.

Important update regarding our operations in the U.S. through March 31, 2021, as well as select ships and homeports later in the year. pic.twitter.com/UmtQ1zLMx1 — Carnival Cruise Line (@CarnivalCruise) January 6, 2021

The cancellations include all embarkations from U.S. homeports through March 31, the Carnival Freedom from Galveston through April 10, the Carnival Miracle from San Diego and San Francisco through Sept. 16, the Carnival Liberty from Port Canaveral from Sept. 17 to Oct. 18, and the Carnival Sunshine from Oct. 11 to Nov. 13.

Most major cruise companies had already voluntarily halted sailings from U.S. ports through the end of February amid the coronavirus pandemic.

