Carnival Cruise Line Changes Stops for 2 Ships Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Ships from a Miami based cruise line are having to readjust travel plans in light of recent measures from Caribbean countries to stop the potential spread of the Coronavirus.

An official with Carnival Cruise Line confirmed that two ships – the Horizon and the Freedom – were scheduled to make stops in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands this weekend but will be making different stops.

"While we are following all U.S. CDC and World Health Organization screening protocols and guidelines, we want to avoid any possibility of a visit to a destination where there is uncertainty or we risk being turned away," the company said in a statement.

The new details come after another ship from Carnival, the Costa Luminosa, reportedly docked in Jamaica last Friday but was not allowed to have Italian citizens get off after a decision from health officials in the country.

Carnival said there is no health situation at this time but the move was done to avoid any possibility of disruption,

The Horizon and Freedom become the latest ships to deal with changes or restrictions as a result of concern over the COVID-19 virus after a MSC Cruises ship was turned away from both countries last week after reports of an ill crew member.

Several Caribbean nations – including Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and the Cayman Islands – have expanded travel restrictions in recent days that include denying entry to those who have visited countries hardest hit by the virus in the past weeks, including Italy, China and South Korea.

Other Miami based cruise lines, including Norwegian and Royal Caribbean, have not reported changes to their itinerary for future trips.