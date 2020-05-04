Carnival Cruise Line Plans to Resume Cruises in August

What to Know Carnival Cruise Line said they plan to phase in service on August 1

The company said 8 cruises are scheduled to leave on that day from Miami and 2 other ports

The cruise line industry has been shut down since March due to coronavirus

Carnival Cruise Line is planning to resume some cruises in August after being shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Miami-based cruise line announced Monday that they plan to phase in service with 8 ships scheduled to leave Miami, Port Canaveral and Galveston on August 1.

Three ships will depart from Miami and Galveston on that day, while two will leave from Port Canaveral.

All North American cruises from June 27 to July 31 have been canceled, and operations in all other North American and Australian cities will continue to be on pause through August 31.

"We are taking a measured approach, focusing our return to service on a select number of homeports where we have more significant operations that are easily accessible by car for the majority of our guests," the company said in a statement. "We will use this additional time to continue to engage experts, government officials and stakeholders on additional protocols and procedures to protect the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we serve."

The cruise line industry announced a voluntarily suspension of most ship operations from U.S. ports in March amid the global pandemic. The CDC later announced a "no sail" order to all cruise ships that had not suspended operations.

The "no sail" order is in effect until the Secretary of Health and Human Services’ declares that COVID-19 no longer constitutes a public health emergency, the CDC Director rescinds or modifies the order based on specific public health or other considerations, or 100 days have passed from April 15, the date the order was extended, meaning July 24.